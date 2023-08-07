Lahore to London is one of the busiest routes for flights as the Pakistani diaspora in the UK is one of the largest and most well-established immigrant communities.

As large numbers of Pakistanis migrated to Britain, the travel route between the two countries remained busy and there was huge influx of passengers especially in the holiday season.

Lahore to London ticket prices available on the Emirates website ranges between Rs300,000-Rs500,000 for the month of August.

The cheapest ticket price is available at a price of Rs346,600. The prices will be further low if you are planning to fly in early and mid-September.

Departure: August 25, 2023 & Return: August 30, 2023 or September 15, 2023

Pakistan International Airlines PIA was banned to carry flights to the United Kingdom due to safety concerns and regulatory issues, but there is a ray of hope for the national flag carrier to resume flight operations to the UK and other destinations.

Three years back, the EU safety agency revoked Pakistani airlines’ authorization to operate flights after shocking revelations of a minister of the former government who claims that Pakistani pilots obtained their licenses through fraudulent means.

Amid the ban, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said PIA is likely to resume flights to the UK in the next three months. In his NA address, the PML-N stalwart mentioned new legislation which will remove all difficulties for PIA to visit Britain.

Minister has not shared further details about the legislation or why it was required to resume flight operations, but clarified that the resumption of services did not include EU destinations in the first phase. Khawaja however mentioned that the flight operations will be expanded to Europe and America in the next phase.