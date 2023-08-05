ISLAMABAD – Lahore to Karachi is the busiest route for domestic flights of the Pakistan International Airlines and private carriers.

Lately, the federal government announced whooping increase in petroleum prices for the first fortnight of August 2023, prompting the airlines operating in Pakistan to jack up the airfare for Lahore to Karachi flights and others.

The Lahore to Karachi ticket prices available on the PIA’s official website ranges between Rs17,350-Rs33,730 for the month of August.

The second highest ticket price is available for August 6 for Rs24,800. The prices will be further low if you are planning to fly to Karachi after August 10 as the tickets are available as low as Rs17,350.