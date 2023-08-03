LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operates several flights on its one of the busiest routes – Lahore to Jeddah – in a week.

Number of Pakistani expatriates, who had come to spend Eid with their families, are now searching for tickets to return to Saudi Arabia that accommodates estimated 2.64 million Pakistani workers.

The airfare in Pakistan has witnessed a surge after the federal government approved massive hike in petroleum prices for the first fortnight of the August 2023. Reports said the PIA and private airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up their prices due to change in petroleum prices and passengers load.

The PIA operates its flights to Jeddah and Madinah. Here, we have gathered the latest ticket price being offered by the national carrier for the Lahore to Jeddah route in August for the expats returning to Saudi Arabia.

The official website shows the prices from August 10. They range from Rs82,653 to Rs157,483, depending on the dates to be selected by the passengers for the flights.

The passengers can visit the official site for live prices on this route.