LAHORE – Over the past few years, Turkiye has become one of the most popular tourist spot for Pakistani travellers, especially celebrities.

Pakistani celebrities, including Ayeza Khan nad Iqra Aziz used to enthrall the fans with their photos of vacationing in Turkiye’s Istanbul and other cities.

The fascinating tourist attractions and historic culture in Turkiye has made the Lahore to Istanbul flight route one of the busiest routes.

Here we have gathered Lahore to Istanbul ticket prices being offered by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on its website for the month of August 2023.

Official data shows the lowest ticket price for economy class is Rs139,930 and the tickets are available for August 16 and 18.

The Lahore to Istanbul ticket prices are comparatively higher in last ten days of the running months as they are available for Rs174,640.

Tourists can visit the official PIA website to book their tickets.