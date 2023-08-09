Distance between Lahore and Islamabad is around 380 kilometers by road while it can be reduced to air 270 km air. It is the not busiest route for domestic flights, but some people traveling to the capital from Lahore opted for air travel rather than a 5-6 hour drive.

The government announced a whooping increase in petroleum prices for the first fortnight of August 2023, prompting airlines operating to raise airfare for Lahore to Islamabad flights and others.

Lahore to Islamabad tickets available on the local official website ranges between Rs40,000-Rs70,000 for August.

The prices will be further low if you are planning to fly in late August Karachi after August 10 as the tickets are available.

In a similar development, PIA has massively increased the one-way fare from Lahore to Dubai, increasing the fare from Rs120,000 to Rs190,000.