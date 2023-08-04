LAHORE – More than 1.2 million Pakistanis expatriates live in the United Arab Emirates, making them the 12.69 percent of the total expat population in the Gulf country.

The huge number of overseas Pakistanis in the UAE, makes it the one of the busiest routes for the airlines operating in the South Asian country.

Annual figures released by Dubai Airports in February this year for 2022, 9.8 million passengers from India travelled to Dubai last year, the highest from any destination. It also showed that 3.7 million passengers travelled from Pakistan to the UAE.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Fly Jinnah, Serene Air are among the airlines operating on the Lahore to Dubai route.

We have gathered the ticket prices of the national carrier for the Lahore to Dubai flights in August 2023. The ticket prices vary depending on the date picked by the passengers.

The lowest Lahore to Dubai ticket price, as it is available on PIA’s official website, stands at Rs72,022, which is available for August 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The highest ticket price for this route is available at Rs133,862 on August 13 (Sunday).