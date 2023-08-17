LAHORE – The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to commence from August 30 under a hybrid model as some of the matches will be played in Pakistan and others in Sri Lanka.

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST on 17 August. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September.

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 2, and a huge number of cricket fans are expected to travel to Sri Lanka to watch the thrilling matches of Asia Cup 2023.

As the cricket fans would scramble to find Lahore to Colombo flights ticket prices, we have gathered latest price for the route.

Sri Lankan Airlines operates direct flights between Lahore and Colombo. The lowest fare available on the official site for the one-way flight is Rs160,193 in August 2023.

The Pakistan International Airlines’ official website shows no flights for this route despite presence of Colombo in the destination category.