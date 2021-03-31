Lahore to close the entry and exit points of the city

With the coronavirus spreading quickly and 1,725 new cases recorded in the Punjab capital alone in the last 24 hours, the divisional administration is contemplating a plan to close the entire region to all regular travellers.

Only under the most serious of conditions will entrance and exit be allowed. The government in Lahore has also initiated a campaign on all who breach the Covid-19 basic operating procedures (SOPs).

“We are seriously working on a proposal to close down the Punjab capital keeping in view a massive surge in Covid-19 cases daily. We will present this proposal in a meeting of the cabinet committee on coronavirus scheduled to be held on Monday (today),” Lahore Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Usman Younas told sources.

If the committee headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar rejects this suggestion, he explained that the second proposal will be to shut down marriage halls, restaurants, and public transportation for 10 to 12 days.

