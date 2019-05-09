Lahore

The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore rose to 11, as another police official succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Policeman Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kasur, passed away due to injuries sustained in the blast, an official from Mayo Hospital’s emergency ward said, bringing the toll from the latest terrorist attack to 11. The funeral prayers for three of a family – who lost their lives in a suicide attack outside Data Darbar were offered in their hometown.

Rafiq Ahmed, his son Ahmed Rafiq and cousin Mushtaq were laid to rest in Multan’s Jhanday Wala area – their hometown.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), City Police Officer (CPO), Punjab Energy Minister, representatives of district administration and locals in large numbers offered the funeral prayers as the whole area was gripped with grief.

The victims’ family and locals demanded the government take strict action against the militants involved in the assault.—INP