Lahore sit-in

AS Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and civil courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi along with other absconding suspects in 14 cases related to the Faizabad sit-in held last year, the TLP has chosen to almost similar tactics to scuttle attempts to make them appear before the courts of law to clarify their position. This time the TLP is staging a sit-in at the heart of Lahore i.e. in front of Data Darbar, threatening to paralyse the entire country if agreement concluded after conclusion of Faizabad sit in was not implemented.

The TLP leader along with other members of Rizvi and other religious parties are facing multiple charges, including terrorism, in several cases that were registered in 26 police stations across the capital after the Faizabad protest. A civil court also issued arrest warrants in nine cases lodged in the Industrial Area Police Station. Most of these cases were registered by individual citizens and the Government has nothing to do with them despite the fact that it should have taken necessary measures to safeguard rights of the people infringed upon by the violent protestors. In the first place, the agreement signed by the Government with those who disturbed peace and created law and order situation in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for three weeks, was highly lopsided and is being seen as humiliating by people of Pakistan. No Government worth the name should have accepted such humiliating conditions, which were also questioned by Islamabad High Court. It seems the TLP has started the latest protest campaign to get some relief from the Government which is being asked by the judiciary to arrest its leadership and present before relevant courts. It might also be wanting to energize its rank and file close to general election which it has announced to contest throughout the country. Apart from TLP, there are also challenges for the Punjab Government which is being regarded by the masses as the top service deliverer among all the provincial governments because of incessant actions by courts and NAB on different pretexts.

