Lahore sessions court approves Abid Boxer’s bail in 10 cases

LAHORE : A Lahore sessions court on Friday granted bail to notorious encounter specialist and former police inspector Abid Boxer in 10 cases.

The court has refrained police from detaining him till August 4. He is booked for several cases including murder.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court (LHC) has also directed police to produce him before court on July 27.

Abid’s father-in-law Jaffar Rafi submitted a plea, demanding to give protection to his son-in-law as he can be killed in fake encounter. He complained that the police were not disclosing details about his arrival in Pakistan despite repeated requests.

The federal government had told court in its written reply that Abid has been shifted to Pakistan from Dubai on February 19.

Abid Boxer, who was arrested in Dubai, wielded considerable influence among political and showbiz circles due to his extra-judicial tactics in disposing off hardcore criminals. He became wanted only when he was found involved in murders or abetment of murders of several individuals.

In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his high-handed violence. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him.

Among his crime-partners include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was killed in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad.

