Lahore sees ‘drop’ in Covid-19 cases after smart lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths saw a drop after a smart lockdown was enforced in Covid-19 hotspots across the province to prevent further spread of the virus, officials told the Punjab chief secretary on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik was presiding over a meeting to take stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The meeting mulled over extending the scope of smart lockdown to protect previous lives from the highly contagious disease. The officials who attended the meeting presented a report, stating that smart lockdown helped bring down Covid-19 cases and death rate in the province.

The chief secretary directed the participants to identify more areas affected by the infection and sent their report to him. Besides, the meeting decided to completely seal markets found violating the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The district administration has warned that zero tolerance would be shown to those shopkeepers who were found violating the SOPs.

In this connection Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian Aitzaz Aslam sealed 12 shops and laboratories on the charge violating SOPs. Those premises sealed were Jaura Cloth House, Ansar Bloch Cloth House, Malik Cloth House, Aamir Cloth House, Faisal Cloth House, Abdullah Cloth House, Abdul Rehman Hosiery Shop, Irshad Burton Store, Yaseen Shoes, Rai Medical Store, Subhan Laboratory and Janoon Laboratory.