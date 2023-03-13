The defending champions Lahore Qalandars could be without the services of leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the first qualifier in the PSL 8 playoffs.

Rahid was hit by a James Fuller bouncer in the 14th over in Lahore’s final game against Karachi Kings. Despite batting on for a while, he retired hut as his side went on to lose the match at Gaddafi Stadium by 86 runs.

The Afghan international now has two days to recover before Lahore takes on Multan Sultans in the first qualifier on March 15th.

If Rashid, a mainstay in Lahore’s bowling lineup, is ruled out of the upcoming stage, the team’s management may come under scrutiny.

The team decided to rest Shaheen Shah Afridi but played almost a full-strength XI despite the result of the game being of no consequence to either side. Lahore was destined to finish first and Karachi was already out of the playoff contention long before the two squared off.

Rashid Khan enjoyed another fruitful PSL season with Lahore Qalandars before the playoffs.

The 24-year-old currently sits third in the league table for most wickets with 15 from 8 innings ahead of teammates Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who both have 14.

He will also lead Afghanistan against Pakistan in their three-game T20I series later this month.