Staff Reporter

Lahore Qalandars collected their third victory on Sunday of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 season as they defeated the Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars conveniently chased the 188-run target and 190 runs for the loss of just two wickets with five balls to spare. Ben Dunk’s 99-run knock off 40 balls was the highlight of the evening.