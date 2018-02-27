Lahore Qalandars crumble badly against Karachi Kings

Observer Report

Dubai

Karachi Kings outclassed Lahore Qalandars in the eight fixture of Pakistan Super League, beating them by 27 runs as Qalandars’ batting order collapsed once again, this time chasing the 160-run target set by Kings.

Batting first, Karachi Kings managed to score 159 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Qalandars started off well and scored 68 for the loss of Narine in their powerplay overs. However, soon after the powerplay they crumbled and kept losing wickets in quick succession. They were all out for 132 in the 19th over.