Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore Qalandars bagged their third straight victory of the 2020 Pakistan Super League on Tuesday, defeating Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Qalandars, who were chasing a 188-run target set by Zalmi, finished at 189-5 with just one ball remaining — a visual that made for a nailbiting finish.

Player of the match Fakhar Zaman remained their top scorer, hitting 63 runs from 46 balls while Chris Lynn contributed 59 from 32.