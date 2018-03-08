There are six cricket teams which are participating in the Pakistan Super League edition 3 tournament. Lahore Qalandar is one of them. It has disappointed its fans with its poor performance. So far it has played five matches but failed to succeed. Rana Jawad, its owner, was dancing and enjoying the fourth match against the Islamabad United. But the last minute fumble and an Andre Russel’s towering sixer clinched the victory from Qalandars. Yesterday’s match remained one sided affair. They could not defend the small total of 100 score. Zalmi team won the match. Lahore Qalandar lost five matches in a row. It would not be able to score a victory in the remaining matches. Its talented players have dismally performed.

The consistent rot has placed it in a difficult position. What is wrong with the Qalandars? The team is not mentally strong. Mentor has not been able to do the job. He has to uplift them mentally. They have no planning. Karachi Kings have performed well. They have curved each victory in a clinical manner. Qalandars did a great job in talent hunting. It has the best bowlers in the team yet it has not been able to use them effectively. Naraine should have bowled the last over and it could have won the match easily. The owner Rana Fawad has provided the best facilities and invested money.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

