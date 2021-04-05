Lahore: PUBG player kills 4 for being told not to use drugs

A young man who allegedly played PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) shot and killed four people in Lahore’s Nawan Kot neighbourhoodafter his mother forbade him from using drugs.

According to Lahore police, the guy, identified as Bilal, was also a drug user who allegedly ingested crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice,’ and reportedly became enraged when his family urged him not to use narcotics.

Bilal had also recently divorced his wife, according to police.

The gunman opened fire during a fight with his relatives over crystal meth, murdering four people, including his brother, sister, sister-in-law, and a bystander.

Neelam, his sister-in-law, and a passerby, Zahid, died on the spot, while his sister, Maria, and brother, Ali, died in the hospital from their injuries.

Sakina, his mother, is reported to be in critical condition at the hospital after being fired during the incident.

After being apprehended, the perpetrator admitted to the quadruple murders, according to Lahore police.

The bodies of the dead have been sent for autopsy, according to Lahore police, who also mentioned that a first information report (FIR) has been filed and an inquiry has begun.