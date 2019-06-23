AHEAD of the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan this week, Pakistan hosted an important Afghan peace conference titled ‘Lahore process’ at the picturesque Bhurban, demonstrating once again total seriousness to see return of peace and stability to the conflict ridden country. Though Afghan Taliban did not attend the moot yet participation of about fifty Afghan leaders including politicians and tribal elders was sufficient to make the event successful by all means and caught attention of not only domestic but also foreign media as well.

Indeed the conference also provided an opportunity to both Pakistan and Afghanistan to discuss irritants in their relationship and move towards their resolution. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who attended the inaugural session also called for trust to be rebuilt between the two countries. Indeed over the last few years, the atmosphere of mistrust has marred bilateral relationship and the best way to address this situation is to interact with each other more frequently and with sincerity. We understand that this Lahore process must be continued in future and people belonging to different walks of life should be included in it, as greater people to people contacts will also help forge strong relations between the two neighbours.

Elements inimical to Pak-Afghan friendship will try their best to scuttle this process as was done in the past when Murree process was initiated. It is up to the leadership of both the countries not to give eyes and ears to detractors but engage deeply to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for their countrymen. We expect that the visit of Afghan president will also mark a new chapter in Pak-Afghan relationship.