Lahore policeman arrested over vulgar act in front of woman (Video)

LAHORE – A policeman in Lahore was arrested for performing a vulgar act in front of a woman and abusing her while she was taken into custody in a viral video.

The video shows some police officials are arresting the woman and his two sons when a trainee assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Shadbagh police station hurls abuses and exposes himself.

Operations DIG Sajid Kayani has suspended the cop.

Later, the Punjab police issued a statement on Twitter saying the policeman has been suspended, a case was registered against him and he was arrested on the orders of Punjab IG Inam Ghani.

“He will be dismissed from service and convicted too. What is a crime for others is a crime for a police officer too,” read the statement.

The suspended ASI said that he was patrolling an area when he heard the sound of aerial firing, adding that he arrested a youth after reaching the site.

He said that the mother of the accused came out of her house to rescue the son and forcibly entered police van.