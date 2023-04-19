Lahore police take custody of Gandapur after bail

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore police on Wednesday took custody of PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to him in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Civil judge Asif Niaz approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Gandapur was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last week.

The Bhakkar police had registered three cases against Ali Amin Gandapur, including one that includes anti-terrorism provisions.

The PTI leader was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha where the Saddar Police sought physical remand of PTI leader in a third case registered against in Bhakar.