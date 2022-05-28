Lahore police gets its first ever female SSP

Lahore: For the first time, a female police officer has been appointed as the senior superintendent (SSP) of the operations wing in Lahore, as the IG Punjab appointed Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry to head the Lahore operations police.

Dr Anoosh is the first female to be appointed as SSP Operations Lahore. She has previously performed her duties as a police officer in the Cantonment and Model Town divisions of Lahore and as an assistant superintendent (ASP).

Her appointment as SSP comes as part of reshuffling six officers as SP Ejaz Ahmad, who was waiting for his assignment, has now been sent to the CPO as AIG complaints, while SP Mohammad Umar Farooq has been transferred to the Special Protection Unit as an assistant director (SPU).

SP Shoib Mahmood has been assigned to the CPO as AIG Logistics and is currently awaiting assignment. SP Mohammad Faisal has been transferred to PC Rawalpindi as a battalion commander, and SP Farooq Ahmad Awan of Bahawalnagar has been transferred and told to report to the CPO.

