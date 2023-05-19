Lahore police finalise lists of miscreants involved in ransacking

AMRAIZ KHAN

Lahore police have finalised a list of the several men and women who were witnessed in and outside Jinnah House on May 9 during the ransacking and putting it on fire.

The lists have been finalised with the help of technical and intelligence assistance.

The arrests will be initiated after the approval of the Punjab caretaker government.

It has emerged that the Punjab government has kept its strategy secret and a meeting is scheduled to take place with CM Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, later in the day.

The high-level meeting will also be briefed on the evidence regarding the involvement of a ‘political party’ in the Jinnah House attack.

Earlier, PTI ticket holder from PP-149, Ibad Farooq held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders and former Punjab minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed ‘responsible’ for the Jinnah House attack on May 9.

Farooq said PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and others telephoned party workers including him to reach Liberty Chowk.