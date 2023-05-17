Lahore police arrested 697 miscreants and registered 38 FIRS

On the order of the Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have released the latest statistics regarding their actions against individuals involved in violent acts within the provincial metropolis.

The Lahore police have registered 38 First Information Reports (FIRs) across various police stations, resulting in the arrest of 697 perpetrators engaged in violent activities.

The breakdown of registered cases is as follows: 19 cases in Cantt Division, 10 cases in Model Town Division, 7 cases in Civil Lines Division, and 2 cases in Sadar Division. Furthermore, 8 cases were registered in PS Sarwar Road, 6 cases in Gulberg Police Station, 5 cases in Race Course Police Station, 4 cases in PS North Cantt, and 2 cases in each of the PS Model Town, Mustafaabad, and Mughalpura. Additionally, one case each was registered in PS Shadman, Nasirabad, Defense B, Defense C, Heyr, Chung, South Cantt, Baghbanpura, and Mustafa Town.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that no concessions will be given to miscreants.

Those who have targeted state institutions and damaged properties will face stern action. Furthermore, he expressed immense pride in the dedication and bravery exhibited by the officers and jawans who diligently protect the lives and properties of the citizens.