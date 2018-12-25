Lahore police arrest 79,089 criminals in 2018

Lahore Police claimed to have arrested 79,089 criminals involved in different crimes during crackdown in 2018.

A spokesman of Lahore police said 2418 cases were traced during investigation from these criminals.

Police smashed 987 dacoit gangs, arrested their 2348 members and recovered stolen property worth Rs 156 million.

During grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 5290 criminals and 5247 cases were registered against them in different Police Stations of the city.

Police also recovered 46 kalashnikovs,342 rifles, 249 guns, 4566 pistols, 5 carbines, 35 daggers and thousands of bullets from these criminals.— APP

