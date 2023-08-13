Lahore presents a festive look as the nation is all set to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of its beloved homeland with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

National flags have been hoisted on extensively decorated and illuminated government and private buildings to express love and respect for the country.

Jubilee Town Scheme is all set to dazzle on Independence Day! Our lighting preparations are transforming the landscape into a breathtaking sight.

Major markets are also decorated with the national flag and colourful buntings and illuminated with lights of different colours.

Various government departments, public and private institutions and housing societies have planned programmes from flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies to light shows, fireworks and musical evenings to mark the day.

Besides arranging events, the local authorities have allowed private institutions/individuals to hold events relating to the Independence Day.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has arranged a fireworks and light show at Greater Iqbal Park, LDA City and Liberty Roundabout at August 13 midnight with free entry for public at large.

Fireworks and light shows will also be arranged at Jilani Park, Central Park Housing Society and Itehad Town.

On August 14, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will be the chief guest at the main flag hoisting ceremony at Hazoori Bagh in the morning.

Leading singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at Jashan-e-Azadi Mega Musical Show at Nishter Sports Complex in the evening. Entry for public is free for the mega show.

Law enforcement agencies have beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident during Independence Day celebrations.