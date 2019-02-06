Lahore Literary Festival starts on Feb. 22

The seventh edition of the annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) starts Friday, Feb. 22, at the Alhamra Arts Center. The three-day event will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 24.

This year’s lineup of thinkers and opinion makers from Pakistan and abroad includes Leila Aboulela, Eugene Rogan, Ayesha Jalal, Spiro Pollalis, Katherine Schofield, Francesca Orsini, Anissa Helou, Harriet Sandys, Rick Stroud, Mirza Waheed, Sanam Maher, Emily Hannam, Jamal Mahjoub, and many more.

The festival’sprogram will be unveiled closer to the event. (Last year’s home edition featured Booker winner Ben Okri, Pulitzer winner Paul Salopek, Lucknow-based Urdu novelist Anis Ashfaq, Emmy winner Riz Ahmed, Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, author and presenter Reza Aslan.) The first ever edition of LLF kicked off in February 2013 with the return of author and activist Tariq Ali to the Pakistani stage.—PR

