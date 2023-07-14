District Jail Lahore took a groundbreaking step on Thursday by launching a pioneering pilot project that introduces video calling facilities for inmates, revolutionizing the way they can connect with their families and loved ones.

According to media reports, the inaugural video call was made by Shakeel Ahmad Mian, the Additional Chief Secretary Home, who highlighted the government’s dedication to prisoner welfare.

This service marks a significant advancement in enhancing prisoner well-being by fostering a sense of connection and support during their confinement.