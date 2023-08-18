LAHORE – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday inaugurated the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP).

This state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionize digital connectivity across the region.

Industry leaders, government officials, stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) attended the inauguration ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Representatives of Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event through video link.

The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP’s potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan’s internet economy.

Speaking at the event, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman emphasized the importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits.

He lauded the IXP’s potential to galvanize economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.

Chairman PITB, Faisal Yousaf said, “Launching IXP locally would reduce our dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure reliable and robust internet connectivity.”

The Lahore IXP reflects a commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure.

The launch underscores PTA & PITB’s dedication to advancing the telecom and IT sector.

This initiative paves way for a more competitive landscape, enabling both established entities and smaller operators to share the benefits of enhanced connectivity.