Lahore High Court directs govt to adopt Urdu as Pakistan’s official language

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Monday directed federal and provincial governments to adopt Urdu country’s official language.

Justice Raza Qureshi took up the petition filed by Sharif Nizami and others and directed the centre and provincial governments to implement Urdu as the country’s official language.

It directed the concerned officials to submit the report to the deputy registrar’s office after swift implementation and warned contempt of court if delayed.

During today’s hearing, the petitioners pointed out that the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier directed a similar ruling but the orders of the top court had not been implemented.

The LHC bench then adjourned the case till mid-March.

It is pertinent to mention that the apex court earlier lamented the hindering process of implementation.