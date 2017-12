Sports Reporter

Lahore

Lahore Division lifted the Women Trophy and Gujranwala Division won the Men Trophy in the weightlifting championship final held here on Monday.

Hafiza Iqra Arif was declared best woman eightlifter and Shokaib Butt of Gujranwala best weightlifter. MPA Farzana Butt, organising secretary Aqeel Butt, Zobair Yousuf, Mehar arshad, Imran Ali Butt and Prof Khizer Hayat gave away prizes to the players.