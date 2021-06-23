Lahore: Explosion in Johar Town leaves 1 dead, 16 injured

Lahore: An explosion took place in a house in Lahore’s Johar Town neighborhood, leaving 1 dead and injuring 16 people.

According to the report, rescue, police, and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene in time. According to the reports, witnesses claim that surrounding homes and buildings’ glass windows have been broken. One of the buildings was badly destroyed, and several cars parked near the explosion site were also damaged.

Ten individuals were injured, according to rescue authorities, and were transported to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore by private vehicles and auto-rickshaws. According to them, six of the ten had minor injuries.

The Jinnah Hospital administration has requested that people come forward and give blood for the injured, noting that four wounded individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard from miles away. However, the nature of the explosion has yet to be determined. An unnamed person parked a motorbike near the home, which subsequently exploded, according to an eyewitness.

The area has been sealed off by police for further investigation, and traffic has been rerouted.

Following the event, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has requested a comprehensive report on the explosion from the Inspector-General of Police.

The Punjab government stated on Twitter that the chief minister has ordered an urgent inquiry into the event.

وزیراعلی پنجاب کا جوہر ٹاون میں دھماکے کے واقعہ پر IG پولیس سے رپورٹ طلب واقعہ کی فوری تحقیقات کا حکم جناح ہسپتال اور دیگر ہسپتالوں میں ایمرجنسی نافذ ریسکیو 1122 اور امدادی سرگرمیوں سے متعلقہ اداروں کو امدادی سرگرمیوں تیز کرنے کی ہدایت — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) June 23, 2021

Jinnah Hospital has been designated an emergency to treat the wounded, and Rescue 1122 and other relief organizations have been ordered to speed up rescue efforts.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/rescue-1122-responds-977-road-crashes-in-24-hours/