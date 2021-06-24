Lahore: CTD conducts raids after Johar Town blast

In connection with the Johar Town blast in Lahore, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted raids throughout Punjab on Thursday.

A vehicle packed with explosives exploded up near Hafiz Saeed’s home in the city’s Johar Town, killing three people and injuring dozens more. The blast was believed to have been aimed at extremists.

According to reports, CTD and intelligence services have gathered evidence from the crime site, which includes ball bearings, bits of iron, and vehicle parts.

According to verified sources, investigators have begun geo-fencing the area to aid with the explosion investigation.

After yesterday’s explosion, the CTD detained many suspected individuals, according to reports.

Three people were killed and 21 others were wounded in an explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to reports, Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani received a preliminary report from investigating agencies on Wednesday.

According to reports, the report would be handed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar soon.

According to the original assessment, more than 30kg of explosives were utilized in the explosion, as well as “foreign-made materials.”

Among the items utilised in the device were ball bearings, nails, and other explosives.

According to the original report, the material was placed on a vehicle and the device was remotely detonated.

A 3-foot deep and 8-foot broad crater has developed at the explosion site, according to the report.

A 100-square-foot radius had been damaged by the explosion.

IGP Ghani believes the attack was directed towards the police. He urged people not to believe rumors about the explosion while speaking to the media soon after it occurred.

The IGP told the reporters that the CTD is investigating the event and that a full report on the nature of the explosion and the substance used would be released.

“We are not sure what caused the explosion or whether it was a planted device [that caused the explosion], or a suicide blast,” he had said at the time.

In response to a question whether Hafiz Saeed — the leader of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) was the target — Ghani had said: “There is a police picket near the house of a high-value target, which is why the vehicle could not have gone near the house.” This is why he believes the police were targeted, reported Geo News.

He didn’t provide any further details on the high-value target.

“You should be thankful to the police,” he had said.

Ghani promised to apprehend those responsible for the terrorist attack.

