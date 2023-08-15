LAHORE – Accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Ch Parvez Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody till August 21.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani handed over the custody of former Punjab chief minister to the NAB in a case relating to corruption in development projects.

Last day, NAB arrested Ch Parvez Elahi soon after his release from Adiala Jail.

On getting a one-day transitory remand, NAB presented the former CM before the accountability court in Lahore.

Parvez Elahi is accused of receiving bribes/kickbacks while awarding contracts to favorite contractors.