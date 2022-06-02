Lahore court receives another application for FIR against PM, others

A district court in Lahore on Thursday received another application for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials over police action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf supporters during the party’s recent long march.

The development comes after the court’s earlier order to register a criminal case against interior minister, CCPO, DIG and others. However, the additional district and session judge sought a reply from the concerned police station by June 4.

The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, contended that police high not only tortured PTI’s workers but also baton-charged, used tear gas, and damaged their vehicles merely to restrain them from joining the party’s march. He termed the police’s conduct a serious offence in which police officials attacked citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

 

