Lahore court orders immediate release of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

LAHORE – A court in Punjab capital on Friday ordered the immediate release of defiant Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan who was detained earlier this week in stern action for his commentary on the institutions.

Following the detention of Bol News anchor – a known critic of the coalition government, and institutions – several members of the journalists’ community and human rights organizations condemned his arrest.

Amid the furor, the Lahore court took up the case and quashed the case lodged against the noted TV host and directed orders for his quick release.

A day after his arrest, he was presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor prayed before the court for an extension in his physical remand, which was soon dismissed.

Imran Riaz, who also run a YouTube channel and share vlogs on controversial topics, was detained from Lahore airport and was booked under serious charges including hate speech and inciting violence against institutions.

It was learned that Imran Riaz was detained before his expected departure to the Emirates. He was detained for being on the blacklist of Federal Investigators and was handed to the FIA cybercrime wing.

This is not the first detention of Imran Riaz as he was detained in Islamabad for targetting military establishment officials.