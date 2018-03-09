Lahore College retains inter-varsity basketball title

Lahore

Exhibiting all-round performance and aggressive approach, Lahore College for Women University retained the title of the All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Women Basketball Championship edging out Kinniard College for Women University in the final here on Thursday at Sports Board Punjab gymnasium hall.

The champions struck collective efforts and brilliance enrout to a fine 30-16 points win in front of a lively colorful crowd.

Lahore College received firm support from their top scorer Sherish Mqsood who was declared the best player of the final.

In a classification match for the third place, Punjab university beat Agha Khan University Karachi. Guests of honours, Secretary, Pakistan basketball Federation, Khalid Bashir, Assistant director HEC, Muhammad Asif, Associate Secretary, PBBF, Moudood Jafarry, Head of Sports ,Kinniard college, Ammara Rubab gave away the prizes among the players.—APP