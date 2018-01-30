Lahore Chamber starts Web TV

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Monday launched its own Web TV (lahorechamber.tv) to educate and inform its members as well as the general public about latest business developments, economic issues and technological advancements.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid inaugurated the LCCI Web TV in a ceremony which was also attended by LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, former president Mian Shafqat Ali and Executive Committee Members.

On this occasion, Malik Tahir Javaid said the very objective of CCI Web TV was to promote business activities in virtual global space of internet. This initiative, he added, would help LCCI members and business community to know about latest happenings in the business world.

He said the role of mass media including radio, TV, newspaper and internet was of prime importance for all businesses and by acknowledging media significance, the LCCI first started LCCI Radio (FM 98.6) and now a Web TV had been launched. He urged the business community to come forward and share their valuable input and make this initiative another feather in LCCI cap.