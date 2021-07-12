Lahore: Budding model found dead at her home in DHA

Lahore: Police reported on Sunday that a model was mysteriously found dead at her home in the Defence B neighborhood.

Unidentified individuals strangled the woman to death, according to the police report.

Nayab Nadeem, 29, was living alone in a home in DHA Phase 5 when her stepbrother Muhammad Ali Nasir arrived at her house and discovered her naked corpse, according to police. He called the cops, who arrived on the scene and took the corpse to a morgue for a postmortem.

The victim’s torso and neck had several markings on them, indicating that she had been tortured and strangled to death by the mystery attackers.

Police had filed a report and were investigating the situation.

According to reports, Nayab traveled to Gulberg in the early hours of Saturday to have ice cream with her stepbrother Nasir. Nasir later left after dropping his stepsister in Defense Phase 5.

Nasir claims that when he phoned Nayab later, she did not answer the phone. When he arrived at Nayab’s home, she refused to answer the door and he found her car was parked inside.

Nasir stated that the bathroom window lattice was damaged.

His sister’s dead body was found in the TV lounge as Nasir went inside via the same window.

On the allegation of the deceased model’s stepbrother, police opened a murder investigation.

The investigating police squad believed the model had been strangled, according to SHO Nayyar Nisar of Defence B police station.

Nasir, the complainant, claimed that he went to his sister’s house about midnight and saw her unclothed on the floor. He claimed in a statement that his sister’s neck had scars.

He went on to say that he discovered a broken net in her bathroom window. He said that his sister had been killed and asked that the killers be brought to justice.

Nasir further said that he had been visiting his sister’s home on a daily basis for the last year to ask about her well-being and supply her with groceries.

Nayab lived alone in the home, according to the complaint, and she was not married.

