Lahore braces for daily four-hour power outages

Despite reduction in electricity demand on the back of relatively pleasant weather, Lahore Electric Supply Company formally started subjecting consumers up to four hours a day outages.

According to latest Load Management Programme, consumers of category-I and II, where up to 20 percent aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses are observed, two hours a day outages of one hour each to be observed. Consumers living in Category-III areas would face three-hour daily outages of one hour each. Similarly, Category-IV consumers will have to face four hours planned loadshedding daily.