Lahore Blues win National T-20 Cup match

Tolerance Cricket League next month

Multan

Lahore Region Blues won the National T20 Cricket Cup match against Multan regions by seven wickets. The match was played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Multan region won the toss and decided to bat first. The team scored 129 runs for loss of seven wickets. Hassan Raza was highest scorer with 46 runs.

Saad Nasim from Lahore Blues took two wickets. Lahore Region Blues chased the target for loss of three wickets only in 19.3 overs.

Rizwan Hussain made 58 runs and Salman Ali Agha made 26 runs. Muhammed Irfan, Amir Yamin and Muhammad Irfan khan took one wicket each. Rizwan Hussain was declared the Man of the Match.

The 1st Tolerance Cricket League will start from mid of January at Multan Cricket Club (MCC) ground. According to project manager Tolerance League Zain Balouch, the purpose of holding the league was to develop the trend of sports among youth. He said the trials of players would be held on December 28 to December 30 in Multan for the selection of 130 players while trials for the selection of 30 players from Bahawalpur would be held on January 5.

He said the total 12 teams from Multan, Bahawalpur universities, seminaries and cricket clubs would participate in the league. He said that member cricket committee PCB, Cause Ambassador Tolerance cricket league and legendary cricketer Wasim Akram would be the chief guest in the launching ceremony which was scheduled to be held at Jinnah Auditorium BZU on December 18. He said that Wasim Akram would also supervise the league.

He said that over 55 matches would be played and the league would continue till March.—APP

