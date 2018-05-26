Lahore BISE Secretary awarded Rs100,000 cash

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has awarded one hundred thousand rupees cash reward and appreciation certificate to Secretary Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, Dr. Rehana Ilyas for showing exemplary performance while discharging duties.

The award was given to Secretary Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) during a ceremony held at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Dr. Rehana Ilyas has been working as Secretary Lahore Board for the last two years. She has worked hard to help achieve the educational targets and improving the performance of the Lahore Board.