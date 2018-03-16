Lahore Biennale 01: Shehr-o-funn

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Biennale Foundation’s Biennale will take place here from March 18 to March 31, 2018.

The opening weekend program of LB01 commences March 16 to March 19, and includes performances, guided tours of art works and venues, as well as collateral gallery programming within the city. Exhibitions and events for LB01 will be held at seven major venues that engage with the city’s Mughal, Colonial and Modern layers.

The inaugural Biennale recognizes the city in relation to its region, as reflected in the presentation of artists selected, and in the Biennale’s core and collateral programming. Despite being a continually expanding and evolving metropolis, Lahore has not so far significantly featured as a space that engages artistic practice with diverse publics.

Given the limited representation of Pakistan in global media, and the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, there is a real urgency to foster a deeper and multifaceted dialogue between Lahore, the region, and the rest of the world.

These critical engagements can further energize new relationships of Lahore’s residents and visitors with the city, where the past can be reflected upon, the present debated in new ways, and the future anticipated in a pluralist and progressive direction. LB01 understands inclusivity, collaboration, and public-engagement as being central to its vision. LB01 has invited artists, groups, and institutions to work on various scales and at multifaceted sites.

LB01 is supported by Government bodies, and has developed relations with international partners in order to bridge institutional gaps between Lahore and the rest of the world. LB01 aims to extend the perspectives and experiences gained by the Lahore Biennale Foundation through its multiple public activities over the past three years, and to foster a broadened approach towards public-centric arts projects during and beyond the LB01 events.