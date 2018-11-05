Lahore beat Sialkot in National T20 veterans cricket cup

Lahore Lions breezed into the final of National Veterans T20 cricket Cup with a fine 52 runs win against Sialkot Veterans at Sialkot’s Faraz cricket ground Monday.

Lahore will take on Umer Associates Karachi in the final on November 11 here at Shah Faisal ground.

Batting first,Lahore Lions posted 170 for 4 in allotted 20 overs as top scorer Dastageer Butt hit an enterprising half century (65) with a variety of shots to all parts of the ground. Lahore’s other run getters were Altaf Butt 37 and Kafayat Hussain 36.

Sialkot’s main wicket takers were Javed Iqbal two for 12 runs, Anjum Saeed one for 29 and Malik Atta one for 37.

Lahore’s bowlers bowled out Sialkot team at 118 in 19.1 overs. Ch Muhammad Yaqoob 30 and Anjum Saeed 13 were only two notable scorers from Sialkot as rest of their batsmen fell cheaply.

Yar Muhammad was the pick of Lahore’s bowlers and finished with four for just 22 runs. He received good help from Amir Tauseef two for 26, Javaid Hafeez two for 5, Imtiaz Shah one or 15 and Tariq Hussain one for 19.

Muhammad Kaleem and Saif Ullah were the umpires and Farrukh Ilyas Raja was the scorer. Chief Guest, CEO Amar Cables, Amer Ilyas Butt gave away man of the match award to Yar Muhammad at the end of the match.—APP

