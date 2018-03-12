Lahore beat Karachi in super over thriller

Dubai

Lahore Qalandars pulled an upset by knocking down mighty Karachi Kings in a super over in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League’s third edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy half-centuries by top-order batsmen Babar Azam and Lendl Simmons, Karachi Kings scored 163 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

In a dramatic chase, the McCullum-led team levelled the score on the last delivery of the innings, taking the game into the tournament’s second super over.

Qalandars’ top-order batsman Agha Salman contributed with his 50 off 45, but it was the short fiery blitz by Sohail Akhtar which changed the game as his 15 runs off eight balls, including a six and a boundary brought the unthinkable into reality.

The game went for a super over in which playing first, Qalandars gave a target of 12 runs to the Kings.

On the very first ball of the game, Fakhar Zaman was run out. Anton Devcich, the man next in with skipper McCullum took super over score to 11 runs.

Lendl Simmons and Colin Ingram opened for Kings in chase of 12 runs. Sunil Narine took the prize wicket of Ingram on the third delivery of his over.

Shahid Afridi hit the last ball of the over to six but till then it was too late for Karachi.

Muhammad Irfan (Junior) took the wicket of Anton Devcich on the very first ball of his over. Devcich missed the leg-side flick which led the ball to hit the middle stump.

The in-form opener-batsman Fakhar Zaman fell prey to set up put by the Kings as he slogged towards a mid-wicket area, the ball landed safely in the hands of Denly. Fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari turned the tables in Kings’ favour by dismissing Agha Salman and skipper McCullum in his over.

Kings’ opener Joe Denly (3) departed after giving an easy catch to skipper McCullum on a flighted delivery of legspinner Yasir Shah. Fast bowler Sohail Khan provided a much-needed relief to the Qalandars by taking down the wicket of Lendl Simmons.—Agencies