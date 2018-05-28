Lahore Arts Council to hold calligraphy show

City Reporter

Lahore Arts Council will hold a group show of contemporary and traditional calligraphy on May 30.

The exhibition is being held in connection with the month of Ramazan, a yearly feature of the council. It is aimed at highlighting the historical significance of calligraphy and its various styles.

Artists from across country are expected to participate in the event. Assistant Director of Fine Arts, Lahore Arts Council, Mina Haroon said the exhibition will offer a diverse collection of calligraphy.