Lahore Arts Council picks 2 employees for Hajj

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Arts Council on Wednesday organized Hajj Draw ceremony for employees of Alhamra to perform upcoming Hajj on the expense of the Council.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir along with Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan picked two employees for Hajj package through a lucky draw held at Alhamra Hall 1, the Mall.

The lucky members who were selected included Muhammad Bilal of grade 7 and Muhammad Faisal of grade 3.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir congratulating the winners said, “I am very happy to become part of this Nobel cause.

