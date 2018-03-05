Lahooti Melo kicks off

Hyderabad

The third edition of the 2-day Lahooti Melo, which features performances of music, singing and dance besides panel discussion on music, kicked off here at Hyderabad Club. Speaking at the inaugural session the event’s organizer Saif Samejo, the lead musician and singer of the band Sketches, informed that some 50 artists from across Pakistan and some other countries would perform.

He told that over a dozen panel discussion on music and related subjects were being held during the 2 days in which famous musicians, singers and experts from different walks of life were sharing their views. The singers Khalid Anum and Taimur Rehman, playwright Noorul Huda Shah, Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram, DIG Hyderabad and journalist Wusatullah Khan, among others, attended the first session.

In the second session titled ‘Advocating for Music in Curriculum’ Sindh Advocate General Zameer Ghumro, Khalid Anum, VC Burfat and Khan called for introducing music as a subject in the school and college education.—APP