Lady SHO making public transport safer for women

Staff Reporter

A special ladies police force tasked with protecting women on public transport issued challans to a lot of buses in Karachi for allowing male passengers to ride in female-only compartments here Tuesday.

Led by SHO Syeda Ghazala, the Task Force conducted snap checking and issued challans on the spot. The Force also strictly warned the men against sitting in ladies compartments. The Force searched buses in Saddar on the Lucky Star route, spoke to female passengers regard-ing any issue they were facing and registered their complaints.

Speaking to the Mieda, SHO Ghazala said, “DIG South Azad Khan and SP South Tauqeer Naeem have signed multiple projects for women empowerment one of which is teaching self-defence to women at schools and colleges and surprise snap-checking on buses was a part of them.” “Normally, bus conductors in a bid to earn money and maximise a number of passengers, allow men to sit in la-dies compartments which makes it difficult for women,” she said, adding they want to make sure there are no men in the specially as-signed compartments for women. “The surprise snap checking can be carried out in any area and at any time,” she added.

SHO Ghazala requested the government to increase the number of buses so that men aren’t forced to travel in ladies compartments. A rehearsal was also carried out for new recruits in the ladies Police Task Force.