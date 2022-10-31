Lady reporter crushed to death by Imran’s container

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering the PTI’s long march for Channel Five, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel Five, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development, saying that a lady media personnel was killed. “We are not 100 per cent sure about the identity but the reports are very bad,” he said prior to the confirmation by the channel.

Fawad requested the public to take caution while walking along Imran’s container, adding that the lives of all people contributing to the march were “precious and respected”.

As a result of the incident, the PTI called off Sunday’s activities in solidarity. Soon after, Imran extended his condolences to the reporter’s family.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today. “We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,” he said in a brief address to supporters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, PM Shehbaz praised Naeem as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance of Rs5 million for the family of Sadaf Naeem and expressed grief over the demise of Sadaf Naeem.